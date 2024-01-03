4 killed, 12 wounded in fresh violence in India's Manipur

NEW DELHI, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and 12 others wounded in a fresh spate of violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, officials said Tuesday.

The killings prompted local authorities to impose a curfew in some parts to contain the situation.

The attack took place Monday evening at Lilong Chingjao village in Thoubal district, about 23 km south of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

The gunmen came to the village and were reportedly seen carrying out extortion.

"While carrying out the extortion, a verbal brawl broke out between gunmen and a local, following which gunmen resorted to indiscriminate firing, killing four people and wounding at least 12 others," an official said.

The shooting enraged locals, who set vehicles belonging to the gunmen on fire.

Muhammad Abdul Nasir, a lawmaker from Manipur's Lilong, told the media that four people were killed in Monday's attack and of the 12 wounded, 10 have been shifted to Imphal hospitals.

According to officials, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a video message, condemned the violence and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status - designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

The ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority have displaced 60,000. The mobs in the state resorted to vandalism and arson targeting houses and shops.

According to officials, the violence so far has claimed over 180 lives and injured over 1,100.

So far efforts by the federal government to restore peace in the state have not yielded desired results.

