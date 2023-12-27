6 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses at brick kiln in India's Uttarakhand

Xinhua) 14:30, December 27, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- At least six laborers were killed and two others injured Tuesday after the wall of a brick kiln collapsed in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, police said.

The wall collapse took place at Lahboli village of Haridwar district, 84 km south of Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

According to police, the victims were working inside the brick kiln at the time of the wall collapse.

"Following the incident people present nearby carried out a rescue operation and pressed earthmovers to remove the debris and pull the people beneath it. Five people died on the spot and three others were removed to Roorkee hospital in injured condition, where one more succumbed taking the death toll to six," a police official said.

Police and disaster response force personnel also reached the spot to carry out rescue efforts.

A case under section culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the brick kiln owner.

"An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the reason that led to the accident," the police official said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)