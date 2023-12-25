Flood in India's Tamil Nadu kills 35

Xinhua) 10:04, December 25, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 35 people were killed in flood and rain-related accidents this week in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, a local government official said Saturday.

Unprecedented rains severely affected several districts, inundating low-lying areas, and severely affecting road and rail connectivity.

A total of 35 deaths were reported, Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said, adding that the rescue operation in the affected areas has been completed and focus has been shifted to restoration of basic services.

"Nearly at 175 locations roads have been damaged, out of that 140 roads have been restored and on remaining roads the restoration is going on," he said. "Similarly, other services like essential water supplies are being restored and wherever it has been affected completely, we have mobilized tankers to carry the water supplies."

Nearly 50,000 people were rescued from water-bound areas to safer locations.

The flood and torrential rains have damaged 3,700 huts and 170 permanent houses. Crops on 183,000 hectares have been damaged due to inundation.

Government teams have been assessing losses.

The flood in Tamil Nadu came at a time when it was trying to recover from damage caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and three adjoining districts earlier this month.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)