4 armed rebels killed in central India

Xinhua) 10:08, December 25, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Indian security forces on Saturday killed four armed rebels of the Naxals group in the central state of Chhattisgarh, an official source said.

The encounter between security forces and the armed rebels took place in Gogunda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

A large number of bullets were fired from both sides.

The clash began on Saturday morning. Dead bodies of the four rebels were recovered.

A search operation was going on in the area.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)