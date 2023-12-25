Home>>
4 armed rebels killed in central India
(Xinhua) 10:08, December 25, 2023
NEW DELHI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Indian security forces on Saturday killed four armed rebels of the Naxals group in the central state of Chhattisgarh, an official source said.
The encounter between security forces and the armed rebels took place in Gogunda area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.
A large number of bullets were fired from both sides.
The clash began on Saturday morning. Dead bodies of the four rebels were recovered.
A search operation was going on in the area.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Indian opposition lawmakers protest against their suspension from parliament
- India to examine information on alleged links to plot to assassinate Sikh separatist in U.S., says Modi
- Record number of Indian lawmakers suspended for unruly behavior
- Indian Parliament suspends 78 more opposition lawmakers
- Sri Lankan navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.