India's central bank gets bomb threat

Xinhua) 14:40, December 27, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it received a bomb threat through an email saying that its offices along with three other banks will be blown off on Wednesday.

The sender of the email alleged that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das along with the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had committed a huge financial scam, and that they should be asked to resign and punished for the same.

The identity of the sender of the email could not be ascertained yet.

The text contained in the email carried the threat that a total of 11 bomb attacks would occur at as many as 11 places in Mumbai at 13:30 hours (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday.

A senior cop of the Mumbai Police was quoted as saying they had gone to all the places mentioned in the email, but did not find anything incriminating.

