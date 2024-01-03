Home>>
14 dead in road accident in India
(Xinhua) 14:13, January 03, 2024
NEW DELHI, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- At least 14 people died and 27 others were injured in a road accident in India's northeastern state of Assam early on Wednesday, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone.
The mishap occurred in Assam's Golaghat district when a private bus carrying nearly 45 people collided head-on with a truck loaded with coal.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital, with some in critical condition, said the cop while giving details of the mishap.
He feared the death toll could rise. Further details are awaited.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Truckers' protest against new law prompts panic buying of petrol in Indian states
- 4 killed, 12 wounded in fresh violence in India's Manipur
- 13 killed, 14 injured in bus-dumper collision in India's Madhya Pradesh
- 1 killed, 1 injured in blast at Indian Oil Corp's plant
- Many hospitalized following ammonia gas leak from fertilizer factory in India
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.