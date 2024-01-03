14 dead in road accident in India

Xinhua) 14:13, January 03, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- At least 14 people died and 27 others were injured in a road accident in India's northeastern state of Assam early on Wednesday, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone.

The mishap occurred in Assam's Golaghat district when a private bus carrying nearly 45 people collided head-on with a truck loaded with coal.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, with some in critical condition, said the cop while giving details of the mishap.

He feared the death toll could rise. Further details are awaited.

