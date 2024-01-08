India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 reaches final destination

January 08, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 reached its final destination on Saturday.

The mission has reached the spot in space from where it can continuously watch the Sun.

Aditya-L1 has been placed in a halo around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1. The point is around 1.5 million km from the Earth, in the direction of the Sun.

Aditya-L1 was successfully launched in September 2023. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said the solar mission will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities.

