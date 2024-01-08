Indian capital schools extend winter break amid cold wave

Xinhua) 13:11, January 08, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Local government in Delhi has extended the winter break of schools in the Indian capital territory until Jan. 12 for classes up to primary level due to the cold weather, officials said Sunday.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to Class 5," Atishi, Delhi's education minister in a brief statement posted on social media said.

A formal order from the Delhi government has also been issued on Sunday in this regard.

Many states in north India, including Delhi, are experiencing a cold wave. The minimum temperatures at various weather stations showed a significant deviation from the normal range for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Sunday due to weather-related conditions in Delhi.

