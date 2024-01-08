India checks Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident

NEW DELHI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- India's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Monday said the checks of Boeing 737-8 Max planes have been completed satisfactorily.

The aviation watchdog on Saturday had directed domestic airlines to immediately inspect emergency exits of all Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets as an "abundant precautionary measure."

The direction was issued in the wake of the recent Alaska Airlines incident, wherein a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft was involved in an incident of an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug, which resulted in rapid decompression of the airplane.

