India checks Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident
(Xinhua) 16:42, January 08, 2024
NEW DELHI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- India's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Monday said the checks of Boeing 737-8 Max planes have been completed satisfactorily.
The aviation watchdog on Saturday had directed domestic airlines to immediately inspect emergency exits of all Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets as an "abundant precautionary measure."
The direction was issued in the wake of the recent Alaska Airlines incident, wherein a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft was involved in an incident of an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug, which resulted in rapid decompression of the airplane.
