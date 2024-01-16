Airlines in India may cancel flights amid foggy conditions: aviation regulator

Xinhua) 11:13, January 16, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- India's civil aviation regulator on Monday issued new standard operating procedures stating that airlines may cancel flights that are expected to be delayed beyond three hours, particularly amid foggy conditions.

The announcement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation came in the wake of a large number of flights being affected in the country on a daily basis due to heavy fog in early morning and late evening hours in several cities.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that flight operations had to be shut down in Delhi for nearly four hours on Sunday morning as visibility dropped to zero.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)