2 killed in blast at firecracker factory in India's Tamil Nadu

Xinhua) 10:51, January 25, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and three others critically injured in a blast at a firecracker factory on Wednesday in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The blast took place in Virudhunagar district, about 519 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu. According to police, the victims were working in the factory and the injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Authorities rushed fire tenders and rescue teams to the spot. The rescue personnel removed the injured from the spot while firefighters doused the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

Reports said the explosion razed four sheds to the ground.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the explosion was likely caused by friction in materials while making the fireworks.

Accidental explosions are common at Indian firecracker factories and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.

