Security beefed up across Indian cities ahead of Republic Day celebrations

NEW DELHI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Authorities have tightened security across Indian cities including the national capital New Delhi ahead of the country's 75th Republic Day celebrations, officials said Thursday.

Police personnel have intensified checking and patrolling at metro stations, railway stations, airports and bus terminals as part of the security arrangement across major cities.

In Delhi, where the main celebration is scheduled to be held on Friday, authorities have made adequate security arrangements.

"Around 14,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around Kartavya Path (previously known as the Rajpath), where the Republic parade will take place on the 26th of January," Special Commissioner of Police (security) Dependra Pathak said while addressing a press conference. "Professional, robust, and flawless security arrangements have been put in place all around Delhi."

According to him, security, traffic and district units were working together in coordination with the federal security agencies for the Republic Day celebrations.

Officials said airspace has been secured with counter-rogue drone technology in and around the main venue area. Flying drones and other aerial platforms have been banned.

Reports pouring in from other cities and state capitals say similar security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Republic Day in India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and is celebrated on Jan. 26 every year.

According to the ministry of defense, this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special guests, an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations.

"For the first time ever, the parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments," the ministry said.

