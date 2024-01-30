Over 400 vehicles gutted in Delhi fire

Xinhua) 10:07, January 30, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 400 private vehicles were gutted in a massive fire in India's capital Delhi on Monday, confirmed an official of the local fire service department.

The fire broke out at a storehouse of Wazirabad police station in north Delhi. The vehicles were kept at the storehouse.

It took two hours for the fire department to extinguish the fire.

The vehicles destroyed in the fire had been seized by local police for traffic violations or had been involved in road accidents. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)