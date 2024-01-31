2 killed in violence in India's Manipur

Xinhua) 13:21, January 31, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and five others wounded Tuesday in a fresh round of violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur, said the local police.

According to the police, the exchange of fire between two groups broke out in the bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

Today two individuals were killed in a firing incident between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, a statement issued by the police said.

Local media reports, quoting police sources, said the five people wounded in the firing included a youth leader from ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the state.

