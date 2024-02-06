India's election commission directs political parties not to involve children in campaigning

NEW DELHI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Election Commission of India (ECI) Monday instructed political parties and candidates to refrain from involving children in any form of election campaigning.

The directive has come ahead of the country's general elections scheduled this year.

The poll body in an advisory sent to political parties conveyed its zero-tolerance stance on the use of children in any election-related activities.

According to the ECI, political parties are explicitly directed not to engage children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other election-related activity.

The directive said political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in rallies.

The ECI has also unequivocally directed all election officials and machinery to refrain from involving children in any capacity during election-related work or activities.

"District election officers and returning officers shall bear personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labor. Any violation of these provisions by election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action," the ECI said.

