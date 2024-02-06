Indian gov't says over 3,200 flights cancelled due to bad weather last year

Xinhua) 14:29, February 06, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government has said that over 3,200 flights were cancelled due to bad weather and over 2,100 others had to be cancelled due to technical reasons last year.

The information was given by federal junior minister of civil aviation V K Singh in a written reply in the upper house of the parliament.

According to official data presented by the minister, 3,210 flights were cancelled due to bad weather in 2023.

The data revealed that 2,109 flights were cancelled due to technical reasons last year.

Last week, authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi began to upgrade the second runway to ensure smoother operations during adverse weather conditions, especially during wintry fog.

The move will provide relief to passengers experiencing flight delays at Delhi airport in winter due to dense fog.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)