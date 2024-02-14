India tightens security ahead of farmers protest
NEW DELHI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Delhi Police on Monday issued an order prohibiting the assembly of five or more people across the national capital till March 12, in view of a possible farmers' protest on Tuesday.
Heavy security deployment was witnessed at inter-state borders around Delhi, while hundreds of farmers were seen staying on the roads braving the chilly winters at these entry and exit points.
The farmers have various demands, including a hike in minimum support prices for their crops, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm-debt waivers, and withdrawal of police cases filed against them during agitations in the past.
They claimed that around 200 farmer unions or associations from various states would be participating in the protest and march towards Delhi on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, talks have reportedly begun between the farmer unions and a group of federal ministers to sort out the issues concerning the farmers.
