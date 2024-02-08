Cyber crimes in India rise sharply in 2022

Xinhua) 09:53, February 08, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- India witnessed a sharp rise of over 24 percent in cyber crimes during 2022 compared to the previous year, and over 31 percent compared to 2020, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

During the year 2022, a maximum number of 15,297 cyber crimes were reported from the southern state of Telangana, followed by 12,556 crimes in the southern state of Karnataka, and 10,117 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Quoting the NCRB data on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said in parliament that the federal government had taken various initiatives to deal with all types of cyber crimes in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

He said more than 320,000 SIM cards and 49,000 International Mobile Equipment Identities (IMEIs) had been blocked to date by the federal government to check cyber crimes.

The federal government had also taken steps to spread awareness of cyber crimes, the minister added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)