2 killed in India's Delhi in separate incidents

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two people died with a few others injured in two different mishaps in India's capital area of Delhi on Wednesday, confirmed local government officials.

An 83-year-old woman died after she jumped from the fourth floor of a building which caught fire in South West Delhi's Dwarka area.

Another woman who also jumped from the building was injured. A few others received burn injuries in the fire incident.

In another incident, one person died when a house under demolition collapsed in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area.

