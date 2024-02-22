Home>>
2 killed in India's Delhi in separate incidents
(Xinhua) 11:09, February 22, 2024
NEW DELHI, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two people died with a few others injured in two different mishaps in India's capital area of Delhi on Wednesday, confirmed local government officials.
An 83-year-old woman died after she jumped from the fourth floor of a building which caught fire in South West Delhi's Dwarka area.
Another woman who also jumped from the building was injured. A few others received burn injuries in the fire incident.
In another incident, one person died when a house under demolition collapsed in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Police fire tear gas as farmers resume protest march to Indian capital
- Protesting farmers to discuss India govt's offer of minimum safety price on 5 crops
- Indian farmer union calls for 1-day rural shutdown amid massive protest
- India tightens security ahead of farmers protest
- Cyber crimes in India rise sharply in 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.