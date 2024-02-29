15 killed in road mishap in central India

Xinhua) February 29, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- At least 15 persons, including five women, died and around 20 others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone.

The road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Bichhiya area located in Mandla district, after the driver lost control of the vehicle as it toppled.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital. Some of the injured were said to be in critical condition. The death toll is feared to rise, said the cop.

The victims belonged to the same village and were returning from a pre-wedding ceremony held at a nearby place.

The country's President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders expressed condolences for the loss of human lives in the accident.

