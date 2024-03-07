India's anti-terror agency announces cash reward for information on bomber in Bengaluru cafe blast

Xinhua) 10:12, March 07, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 6 (Xinhua) -- India's anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday announced a cash reward of 1 million rupees (12,071 U.S. dollars) to anyone who gives information about the bomber of the recent blast at a popular eatery in the southern city of Bengaluru.

The NIA on its social media page posted a picture of the suspected bomber apparently taken from a video grab of the closed-circuit television camera footage captured from a distance.

The agency also shared phone numbers and an email address on which people can share information about the unidentified suspected person.

A low-intensity blast went off last week at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru during the lunch hour injuring 10 people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)