Home>>
India-made fighter jet crashes, pilot safe
(Xinhua) 11:22, March 13, 2024
NEW DELHI, March 12 (Xinhua) -- An indigenously made light combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the western state of Rajasthan on Tuesday during a training, confirmed an official source.
The lone pilot inside the ill-fated jet ejected out safely.
This was the first crash of the indigenous jet since it first flew for the first time 23 years ago, said local media.
"Initial reports point towards engine failure as cause behind LCA Tejas crash in Jaisalmer. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," media reports quoted defence officials as saying.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5 dead after moving bus catches fire in north India
- Fuel retailers observe strike in India's Rajasthan state
- India signs trade pact with European countries
- Indian gov't approves 1.25 bln USD investment in AI projects
- India's anti-terror agency announces cash reward for information on bomber in Bengaluru cafe blast
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.