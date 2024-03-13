India-made fighter jet crashes, pilot safe

Xinhua) 11:22, March 13, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Xinhua) -- An indigenously made light combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the western state of Rajasthan on Tuesday during a training, confirmed an official source.

The lone pilot inside the ill-fated jet ejected out safely.

This was the first crash of the indigenous jet since it first flew for the first time 23 years ago, said local media.

"Initial reports point towards engine failure as cause behind LCA Tejas crash in Jaisalmer. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," media reports quoted defence officials as saying.

