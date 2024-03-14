Retail inflation eases to 5.09 pct in India in February

March 14, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Retail inflation slightly eased in India in February to 5.09 percent from 5.10 percent in the previous month, according to the latest official data.

Retail inflation stood at 6.44 percent in February 2023.

The data were collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages across the country.

