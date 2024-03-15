Home>>
4 dead in massive fire in India's Delhi
(Xinhua) 09:57, March 15, 2024
NEW DELHI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- At least four people, including two children, died and nine others were injured when a massive fire broke out in a house in east Delhi on Thursday morning, confirmed a local cop.
The fire broke out in a four-storey building in the Shastri Nagar area, said an official of the Delhi Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.