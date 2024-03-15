4 dead in massive fire in India's Delhi

Xinhua) 09:57, March 15, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- At least four people, including two children, died and nine others were injured when a massive fire broke out in a house in east Delhi on Thursday morning, confirmed a local cop.

The fire broke out in a four-storey building in the Shastri Nagar area, said an official of the Delhi Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

