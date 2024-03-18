Boiler blast injures 40 workers in Indian factory

Xinhua) 11:21, March 18, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Over 40 workers were injured after a boiler burst in the dust collector inside a spare parts manufacturing facility in the northern Indian state of Haryana, officials said Sunday.

The blast took place Saturday evening at the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari district, about 68 km southwest of New Delhi, India's national capital.

A police official said the injured who suffered burns have been taken to Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center and all of them are in stable condition.

Television images from the factory, namely Lifelong India, showed people running out of the factory gate with columns of smoke leaping into the evening sky.

Civil Surgeon Surender Yadav said they rushed 10 ambulances to the spot to ferry the injured.

"Following a tragic incident of boiler blast inside a factory, we have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulances to the factory," Yadav said. "Over 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh has expressed grief over the explosion and instructed the local administration to immediately provide first aid and complete treatment to the injured.

Singh has also given instructions for a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Accidental explosions are common in Indian factories as owners usually ignore safety standards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)