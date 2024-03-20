Trending in China｜The arrival of the Spring Equinox: One of the 24 solar terms

(People's Daily App) 16:52, March 20, 2024

The Spring Equinox is the fourth solar term among the 24 solar terms. It occurs when the sun shines directly on the equatorial center, creating a balance between day and night, cold and heat. Based on the sun's position in the Chinese zodiac, the occasion symbolizes the harmony of yin and yang, signaling the imminent arrival of a vibrant and prosperous spring period.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Produced by Lyu Murong, Wang Ruofan)

