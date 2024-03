We Are China

China first zero-carbon data center reduce annual carbon emissions by more than 300,000 tons

Ecns.cn) 16:02, March 20, 2024

A robot inspects servers at the China Telecom (National) Digital Qinghai Green Big Data Center, China's first zero-carbon data center in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jun)

Operating in July 2022, the data center has achieved "carbon neutrality" and "zero carbon" emissions, reducing carbon emissions by more than 300,000 tons per year.

A robot inspects servers at the China Telecom (National) Digital Qinghai Green Big Data Center, China's first zero-carbon data center in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jun)

Staff members work at the China Telecom (National) Digital Qinghai Green Big Data Center, China's first zero-carbon data center in Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jun)

A robot inspects servers at the China Telecom (National) Digital Qinghai Green Big Data Center, China's first zero-carbon data center in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jun)

A robot inspects servers at the China Telecom (National) Digital Qinghai Green Big Data Center, China's first zero-carbon data center in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)