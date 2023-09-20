China to unswervingly honor "dual carbon" commitment, says vice president

Xinhua) 13:44, September 20, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here Tuesday that China will be unswervingly committed to working toward the dual target of peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality.

Han made the pledge when meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the ongoing 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

China has always been a staunch practitioner in addressing climate change, he said.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to advancing ecological conservation, has been pursuing green and low-carbon energy transition, and has met the 2020 climate action target ahead of schedule, the Chinese vice president said.

China will fully implement the goals of the Paris Agreement, he said.

Maintaining China-U.S. dialogue and cooperation on climate change is of great significance to both countries and the whole world, he said.

China stands ready to strengthen communication, deepen cooperation with the United States and jointly advance climate governance so as to make greater contribution to human development, Han said.

Applauding China's achievement in fighting climate change, Kerry said the United States is willing to conduct dialogue and cooperation with China in areas such as climate change.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)