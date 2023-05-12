Swiss tech giant inaugurates carbon neutrality project in China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 13:11, May 12, 2023

XIAMEN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Swiss tech giant ABB inaugurated a carbon neutrality project Thursday in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen, Fujian Province.

Through the "Mission to Zero" at the ABB Xiamen Hub project, ABB demonstrates the journey to carbon neutrality with the company's own smart energy management, smart integrated energy storage system, building automation system, i-bus lighting control system, and electric vehicle chargers.

According to the company, the project installed smart microgrids via Source-Grid-Storage-Load accuracy regulations. With the installation of 100,000-square-meter rooftop solar panels, the project's rooftop photovoltaic system will achieve energy decarbonization by 50 percent, reducing the annual carbon emissions by an estimated 13,400 tonnes, which establishes the site as a flagship demonstration zone, featuring low-carbon renewable energy, and demand-side microgrids.

ABB, the Swiss power and automation group, has a full range of business activities in China, including research and development, manufacturing, sales, and services, with 15,000 employees in 27 companies based in more than 130 cities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)