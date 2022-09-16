China's carbon neutrality can mitigate global warming: study
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers recently published an assessment of the mitigation of China's carbon neutrality to global warming, noting that the country's efforts can mitigate global warming by 0.48 and 0.40 degrees Celsius under intermediate and very high greenhouse gas emission scenarios.
According to the study published in the journal Nature Communications, compared with the period from 1850 to 1900, the global mean surface temperature from 2081 to 2100 is estimated to increase by 1.7 degrees Celsius under the low greenhouse gas emission scenario.
The global mean surface temperature from 2081 to 2100 is estimated to rise by 2.7 and 3.4 degrees Celsius under the two intermediate scenarios, and by 4.7 degrees Celsius under the very high scenario.
The global surface temperature from 2001 to 2020 was 0.99 degrees Celsius higher than that from 1850 to 1900, according to a report by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Researchers from Nanjing Normal University, Peking University, Tsinghua University, and institutions under the Chinese Academy of Sciences used a model that consists of atmosphere, land, ocean, river and other components for simulation.
The simulation results show that joint efforts from all countries in the world are needed to mitigate further global warming through net-zero carbon actions, according to the study.
