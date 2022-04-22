Xi Focus-Closeup: Seeking best path toward "dual carbon" goals

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- In speeches at international events, during inspection tours across the country or deliberation with fellow lawmakers in this year's "two sessions," President Xi Jinping has consistently signaled that the "dual carbon" goals are high on the policy agenda.

Joining discussions with fellow lawmakers from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in March, Xi said that China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals necessitated both active and prudent efforts.

While lowering carbon emissions, efforts should also be made to ensure security in energy, industrial and supply chains, and food sectors and support people's everyday lives, Xi said. The task ahead is colossal, and such an approach will ensure achievements are beneficial across the board.

"Green transition takes time and cannot be achieved overnight," Xi said in the discussions, cautioning against campaign-style carbon reductions and "a sudden brake."

Since announcing it would peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, China has made substantial efforts to pursue greener development, including starting a national carbon market and putting a stop to building new coal-fired power projects overseas.

According to an action plan released last year, the country aims to increase the share of non-fossil energy consumption to around 25 percent by 2030 and lower the CO2 emissions per unit of GDP by over 65 percent in 2030 from the 2005 level.

However, the realization of these goals is by no means an easy task, especially considering the size of China's economy and its energy structure.

Understanding the strenuous efforts China needs to make to ensure energy security while carrying out a green energy revolution, Xi has given special attention to the energy sector.

In January, he inspected a thermal power plant during his trip to Shanxi Province, following a visit to the Shengli Oilfield in Shandong Province in October last year.

"Carbon peaking and carbon neutrality are not something asked of us, but something we are doing on our own initiative," Xi said during his January trip to Shanxi, adding that while the goals cannot be achieved easily, efforts must be made immediately.

As a manufacturing powerhouse, China must enhance self-reliance in energy amid efforts to develop the real economy, Xi said during the inspection tour in Shandong.

He further elaborated on the importance of an energy revolution in achieving China's carbon goals while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in January.

The gradual exit of traditional energy sources should be based on the safe and reliable substitution of new energy sources, Xi noted.

"Achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality is a broad and profound initiative and a long-term task, which should be advanced with unswerving efforts and in a scientific and orderly manner," Xi said during this year's "two sessions."

