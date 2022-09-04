Forums on carbon neutrality held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:54, September 04, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a scene of the 2022 China Economic Development Forum on Carbon Neutrality held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2022 shows a scene of the 2022 China Carbon Neutral Development Forum held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

