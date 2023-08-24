Finnish Ambassador to China expects more exchanges and cooperation on carbon reduction with China

Leena-Kaisa Mikkola (left), the Finnish Ambassador to China, receives an interview with People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Huangfu Wanli)

In August, amid heavy rains, I traveled to the residence of Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, the Finnish Ambassador to China, for an interview. Recent downpours across China have heightened public attention on climate change, underlining the relevance of our discussion that day.

Upon entering, I was immediately drawn to a photo of the ambassador's sons playing in a vast field, illustrating the harmony between humans and nature. Looking at the picture, Ambassador Mikkola proudly told me how many in Finland, including her family, deeply value nature and embrace a green lifestyle.

Finland is celebrated as one of the leading countries when it comes to environmental sustainability. At the same time, China has been ramping up efforts to reduce carbon emissions. In areas like the recycling economy, policy-making, and technological innovation, both countries have a wealth of experience and insights to share.

A pioneer in the recycling economy

The Finnish government has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2035, a target the ambassador describes as "rather ambitious." In line with this, Finnish businesses are keenly adopting sustainable resource management practices. Four Finnish firms made it onto the Corporate Knights' list of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations this year.

Community efforts are pivotal. For many Finnish households, sorting and recycling waste is a daily norm. "When it comes to glass and metal, paper, I think we are on the top of the world in recycling," said Mikkola. Such initiatives solidify Finland's position as a recycling economy pioneer, providing China with potential lessons and insights.

Forging stronger synergies

Mikkola observed, "China is always a unique case in its way." Recognizing its role as a global leader, China has set ambitious goals: peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. To realize these aims, China is keen on bolstering collaborations with nations worldwide. In this endeavor, Finland has emerged as a key partner in recent years.

"There are several cooperation projects between China and Finland that tell us good stories about the innovation and development that China has had, but also what we have been doing together," the ambassador stated to me.

A case in point is the Guangzhou Nansha "Multiple in One" Micro Grid Demonstration project, initiated in August 2022. This pioneering China-Finland energy collaboration emerged from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in June 2017 between the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (TEM) and China's National Energy Administration (NEA).

Backed by the technology and innovation of three Finnish energy firms, this initiative leverages bedrock energy storage and a solar heating system, championing clean energy production and seasonal thermal energy storage. It signifies a landmark moment in China-Finland energy collaboration and underscores the importance of intensifying bilateral synergies to further sustainable growth.

Opportunities in new energy vehicles

The new energy vehicle (NEV) domain presents a promising avenue for China-Finnish collaboration.

With its product quality and technology being improved by leaps and bounds, "China is, of course, a major global player nowadays when it comes to new energy vehicles," the ambassador said to me enthusiastically. While Chinese NEVs are only just penetrating the Finnish market, the potential is vast.

In 2022, 18 percent of new automobiles registered in Finland were fully electric, and the number is rising. This trend suggests a lucrative market for Chinese NEV manufacturers. Mikkola explained, "In Finland, we have very well-developed sustainable batteries. We have clean, affordable, reliable electricity and battery minerals." These cutting-edge technologies can also bolster the development of China's NEV industry.

The urgency of energy transition and sustainable growth cannot be overstated in the face of climate change. "When it comes to energy efficiency and emissions, I think we have done a lot," said the ambassador, adding that there is still much to be done and improved. As leaders in carbon reduction, China and Finland are poised for increased collaboration, heralding a brighter, greener future.

