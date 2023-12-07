Hangzhou Asian Games achieves carbon neutrality for first time

Nigh view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, nicknamed the Big Lotus, the main stadium for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The emissions of greenhouse gases during the Games reached 882,900 metric tons, with a reduction of 22,000 tons through green electricity. The carbon offset index, facilitated by social donations, reached 109.99 million tons, realizing carbon neutrality for the first time in the history of the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

Aerial view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center in east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Aerial view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, nicknamed the Big Lotus, the main stadium for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

