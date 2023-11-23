China to speed up carbon footprint management for products

Xinhua) 13:24, November 23, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will speed up the establishment of a carbon footprint management system for products, according to a guideline released on Wednesday.

The guideline, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and four other government organs, said China would establish a carbon footprint management system in line with its actual conditions, establish a carbon footprint database, and promote the construction of a product carbon labeling and certification system.

Product carbon footprint is a form of carbon emission accounting, which generally refers to the sum of carbon emissions generated in procedures such as raw material processing, transportation, production and sales, and is an important indicator to measure the green and low-carbon level of enterprises and products, the NDRC said.

The guideline will help enterprises save energy and reduce carbon, expand the supply of low-carbon products, and enhance the competitiveness of the country's foreign trade products, according to the NDRC.

In recent years, some countries have gradually established carbon footprint accounting, evaluation, and certification systems, and more multinational companies have incorporated product carbon footprint into sustainable supply chain management requirements.

China has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)