China releases list of first batch of pilot cities seeking to peak carbon dioxide emissions

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Wednesday released a list of the first batch of pilot cities and high-tech industrial development parks that will aim to peak carbon dioxide emissions.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, said in a statement on its website that the list was announced in accordance with the government's action plan to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, and that the list was formulated based on voluntary declarations by cities and parks in relevant regions as well as reviews by provincial governments and the NDRC, respectively.

The list features 25 pilot cities, namely, Zhangjiakou, Tangshan, Chengde, Taiyuan, Erdos, Baotou, Shenyang, Dalian, Heihe, Yancheng, Hangzhou, Huzhou, Bozhou, Qingdao, Yantai, Xinxiang, Xinyang, Xiangyang, Shiyan, Changsha, Xiangtan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Yulin, and Karamay.

Meanwhile, the 10 high-tech industrial development parks included on the list are located in the cities of Changzhi, Chifeng, Harbin, Suzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Dezhou, Zhaoqing, Xixian New Area, and Kuqa, according to the announcement.

The NDRC in the announcement called on local development and reform commissions to provide guidance to relevant pilot cities and parks in their efforts to peak emissions.

These cities and parks have also been urged to fulfill their main responsibilities and utilize the carbon emission peaking efforts as the key to promoting the green transformation of local economic and social development by planning key tasks well, rolling out reform measures, and pushing forward major projects in a solid way.

The cities and parks were also asked to formulate implementation plans under the pilot scheme and submit the plans to the NDRC before Jan. 31, 2024, according to the announcement.

China has committed to a "dual carbon" goal of reaching the peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

