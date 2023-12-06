China releases list of first batch of pilot cities seeking to peak carbon dioxide emissions

Xinhua) 16:14, December 06, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Wednesday released a list of the first batch of pilot cities and high-tech industrial development parks that will aim to peak carbon dioxide emissions.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, said in a statement on its website that the list was announced in accordance with the government's action plan to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, and that the list was formulated based on voluntary declarations by cities and parks in relevant regions as well as reviews by provincial governments and the NDRC, respectively.

The list features 25 pilot cities, namely Zhangjiakou, Tangshan, Chengde, Taiyuan, Erdos, Baotou, Shenyang, Dalian, Heihe, Yancheng, Hangzhou, Huzhou, Bozhou, Qingdao, Yantai, Xinxiang, Xinyang, Xiangyang, Shiyan, Changsha, Xiangtan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Yulin, and Karamay.

Meanwhile, the 10 high-tech industrial development parks included on the list are located in the cities of Changzhi, Chifeng, Harbin, Suzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Dezhou, Zhaoqing, Xixian New Area, and Kuqa, according to the announcement.

