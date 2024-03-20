China plans to initiate campaign to promote employment for college graduates

Xinhua) 15:51, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday it would launch a campaign to promote employment for university graduates during the spring semester, a key period for campus recruitment.

The MOE said it aims to organize up to 10,000 businesses to hold on-campus recruitment events while encouraging universities to visit enterprises, pool recruitment information and notify job-seeking graduates about relevant vacancies.

Universities are also required to offer guidance to job-seeking students through various means such as online lectures, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)