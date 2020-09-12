Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 12, 2020
Chinese vice premier delivers video speech at Schwarzman College

(Xinhua)    09:44, September 12, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan delivered a video speech during the opening ceremony of the China-U.S. Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University on Thursday evening.

Affirming the role of the college in high-level education cooperation between China and the United States, Sun expressed the hope that students will cherish the opportunity and study hard at the college.

She called on the students to better appreciate the value of open cooperation, establish an international vision, and engage in and promote exchanges among civilizations to bring more benefits to people around the world, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Schwarzman Scholars program of Tsinghua University is a one-year post-graduate program, co-founded by the university and Stephen Schwarzman. It aims to cultivate students with international vision, overall quality, leadership, and knowledge of China. 

