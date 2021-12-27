Central, western China to push engineering, agriculture in higher education

Xinhua) 14:31, December 27, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage institutions of higher learning in its central and western regions to highlight disciplines including engineering, agriculture and medicine as part of efforts to improve the quality of higher education in the regions, an official with the Ministry of Education said Monday.

Support will be given to universities in the regions in establishing colleges featuring modern industry, future technology, smart agriculture and public health, among other disciplines, said Wu Yan, head of the higher education department under the ministry, at a press conference.

Comprehensive platforms for innovation in higher education will be built in China's northwest, southwest and central regions, where quality education, research and talent resources will be shared, Wu said.

