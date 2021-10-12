More students with disabilities pursue higher education in China

Xinhua) 10:40, October 12, 2021

Members of the dancing group with the Technical College for the Deaf of the Tianjin University of Technology interact with each other by sign language during a break of dressed rehearsal at the theatre of the Tianjin University of Technology in Tianjin, north China, May 10, 2021. (Photo by Sun Fanyue/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China Disabled Persons' Federation on Monday said that 57,477 students with disabilities earned admissions to colleges and universities in the 2016-2020 period, up 50.11 percent from the 2011-2015 period.

A total of 9,966 students with disabilities were also enrolled at institutions of special higher education between 2016 and 2020, an increase of 47.54 percent from the previous five-year period.

China has seen a steady rise in employment among college graduates with disabilities, with one-on-one services provided by more than 2,700 employment institutions readily available, according to the federation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)