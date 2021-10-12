More students with disabilities pursue higher education in China
Members of the dancing group with the Technical College for the Deaf of the Tianjin University of Technology interact with each other by sign language during a break of dressed rehearsal at the theatre of the Tianjin University of Technology in Tianjin, north China, May 10, 2021. (Photo by Sun Fanyue/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China Disabled Persons' Federation on Monday said that 57,477 students with disabilities earned admissions to colleges and universities in the 2016-2020 period, up 50.11 percent from the 2011-2015 period.
A total of 9,966 students with disabilities were also enrolled at institutions of special higher education between 2016 and 2020, an increase of 47.54 percent from the previous five-year period.
China has seen a steady rise in employment among college graduates with disabilities, with one-on-one services provided by more than 2,700 employment institutions readily available, according to the federation.
