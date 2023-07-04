Taiwan's college freshmen numbers to dip below 200,000 for the first time

Xinhua) 09:53, July 04, 2023

TAIPEI, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The number of students newly enrolled by colleges in Taiwan is expected to fall below 200,000 for the first time to 191,000 in 2023, according to the latest report by Taiwan's education authorities.

The number is 87,000 fewer than the count of 278,000 recorded in 2012, marking a 31 percent drop in 11 years, according to the report.

It has been estimated that the number of newly-enrolled students in colleges in Taiwan will continue to decline to around 147,000 in 2038, down 26.8 percent from 2022, while the total number of college students is expected to fall to 719,000 by 2038.

The decline may not be reversed in the future partly due to a shrinking birthrate, the report noted.

As per statistics, the number of births in Taiwan hit a record low of less than 139,000 in 2022 with its total population recording negative growth for three consecutive years.

