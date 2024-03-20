FM spokesperson: China congratulates Mohammad Mustafa on taking office as new PM of Palestine

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Mr. Mohammad Mustafa on taking office as the new Prime Minister of Palestine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a report that the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appointed Mohammad Mustafa as the new Prime Minister.

Lin said that any arrangement concerning the future and destiny of Palestine must follow the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" and fully reflect the Palestinians' aspiration.

"We support the Palestinian Authority in enhancing its authority and effectively controlling all of Palestine's territory, and support all political factions in Palestine in achieving internal reconciliation through consultation and dialogue," said Lin.

China stands ready to work with all parties to deescalate the current tensions and bring the Palestinian question back to the right track of the two-State solution, the spokesperson added.

