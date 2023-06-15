Xi, Abbas witness signing of bilateral cooperation documents

(People's Daily App) 15:52, June 15, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed the first day cover commemorating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of China-Palestine diplomatic ties in Beijing on Wednesday.

They also witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents, including agreements on economic and technical cooperation.

The two sides issued a joint statement on establishment of strategic partnership. Both sides agreed to support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

