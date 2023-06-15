Home>>
Xi, Abbas witness signing of bilateral cooperation documents
(People's Daily App) 15:52, June 15, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping and the visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed the first day cover commemorating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of China-Palestine diplomatic ties in Beijing on Wednesday.
They also witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents, including agreements on economic and technical cooperation.
The two sides issued a joint statement on establishment of strategic partnership. Both sides agreed to support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.