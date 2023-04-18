Chinese, Palestinian FMs hold phone talks

Xinhua) 09:38, April 18, 2023

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday talked over phone with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki.

During the conversation, Qin said that China is highly concerned about the recent intensification of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the escalation of tensions, and has urged the UN Security Council to hold consultations and communicated closely with the international community to try to cool down the situation.

China strongly condemns the words and deeds that violate relevant UN resolutions, supports the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible on the basis of the "two-state solution," and is willing to play an active role in this regard, he said.

For his part, Al-Maliki highly appreciated China's clear position on the Palestinian issue, thanked China for supporting the Palestinian national self-determination and independent statehood, and welcomed all efforts made by China.

He commended China for promoting the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which demonstrates China's role as a responsible major country.

Qin stressed that China always supports the strategic autonomy of Middle Eastern countries and supports them in holding their future in their own hands, adding that China is willing to continue to make contributions to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The two sides agreed to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote cooperation in various fields and push the traditional friendly relations between the two countries to a new level.

The Palestinian side expressed firm support for the one-China principle and opposition to external forces' interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

