China supports Palestinian people's just cause of restoring legitimate national rights: Xi

Xinhua) 10:53, December 09, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that China firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights.

In his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Xi said China always firmly stands together with the Palestinian people.

He added that China stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Palestinian side in promoting relations between China and Arab states, and implementing the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative.

