Palestinian president to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:20, June 09, 2023
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas will pay a state visit to China from June 13 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.
