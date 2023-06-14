Chinese FM meets Palestinian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:16, June 14, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki in Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2023. Al-Maliki is accompanying Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki in Beijing on Tuesday.

Al-Maliki is accompanying Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on his state visit to China from June 13 to 16.

President Abbas is the first Arab head of state to be hosted by China this year, which speaks volumes about the special friendship between the two countries and China's support for the just cause of Palestine, Qin said.

He said he believes the two heads of state will plan the future development of bilateral relations and advance the traditional friendship to a higher level.

China has always firmly supported the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights and will continue to support peace talks between Palestine and Israel and contribute wisdom to resolving the Palestinian question, Qin said.

Al-Maliki said China is a trustworthy, reliable friend, and Palestine appreciates the proposals pushed forward by China's head of state for resolving the Palestinian question.

He added Palestine follows the one-China policy and will continue to support China on issues concerning China's core interests.

