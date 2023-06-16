Interview: Arab League official highlights importance of Abbas's visit to China for Palestinian cause, bilateral relations

CAIRO, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's visit to China indicates that the Arab world welcomes "active and influential" Chinese involvement in the Palestinian cause, an Arab League (AL) official has said.

"The visit comes at a time of great importance for the Palestinian cause, for the development of China-Palestine relations, as well as for the progress and development witnessed by China-Arab relations in general in various fields," Saeed Abu Ali, AL assistant secretary-general for Palestine and occupied Arab territories affairs, said Tuesday in an interview with Xinhua.

The Palestinian president is on a state visit to China until Friday.

The official said that the Palestinian cause faces grave challenges amid the continuous and prolonged stalemate in the peace process. He added that these challenges have significantly undermined the hope of the region and the Palestinian people toward establishing an independent state of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders and with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Abu Ali said these challenges require a Chinese position that equals the role China plays in the world.

China has well-known positions on the Palestinian issue with its historical depth, which are viewed by the Palestinian people and the entire Arab nation with respect, he said.

"Everyone knows that Chinese support for the State of Palestine does not stop at the limits of multiple political support, and there is also material and economic support through many projects that China offers to the Palestinian people," he added.

"China has presented many initiatives to resolve the Palestinian question, including the initiative previously put forward by President Xi as the foundation for the peace process and achieving the establishment of a Palestinian state. China also appointed a special envoy for the peace process to follow up on developments," Abu Ali said.

He hopes that China's initiatives will play a significant role in the country's vast network of relationships and global visions.

In Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Abbas, during which the two leaders announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Palestine.

Xi put forward a three-point proposal to settle the Palestinian question, saying, "China stands ready to play a positive role in assisting Palestine in achieving internal reconciliation and promoting peace talks."

Abbas thanked China for its long-term strong support and selfless assistance for the Palestinians' just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights, calling China a trustworthy friend and partner.

