China's top legislator meets Palestinian president

Xinhua) 15:44, June 15, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 35 years ago, China and Palestine have always been good friends, good partners, and good brothers.

The two sides jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership on Wednesday, lifting bilateral relations to a new high, Zhao said, noting that the NPC of China is willing to continue close and friendly exchanges with the Palestinian legislature and contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and advancing practical cooperation between the two countries.

No matter how the international situation changes, China will always firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, he noted.

